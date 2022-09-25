THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 2-star class of 2023 athlete Ty Adams’ decision to flip his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina.

Adams committed to the Pirates on June 19, but was offered by UNC in August, visited for the Tar Heels’ win over Florida A&M, and took an official this past weekend for the Notre Dame game.

Adams attends Swainsboro (GS) High School and is 5-foot-11, 173 pounds.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

