THI Podcast: Discussing Tyler Nickel's Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss class of 2022 wing Tyler Nickel’s commitment to play for Hubert Davis and North Carolina.

Nickel is the No. 134 overall prospect nationally in his class and chose the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech, Iowa, LSU, and Butler. He was offered by UNC in June and took an official visit to Chapel Hill this past weekend.

Nickel is also the fourth member of the class of 2022 to commit to UNC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

