TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing UNC At The VTO Charlotte Camp

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss Deana’s experience this past weekend at the VTO Sports High School Regional Showcase Presented by NCPreps.com in which she spoke with and watched quite a few North Carolina football targets.

King, who also helps run the camp, and AJ talk about 2021 commit RaRa Dillworth plus 2022 standouts 5-star DT Travis Shaw, 4-star LB Jalon Walker, 4-star DE Eli Hall and 3-star ATH Albert Redd.

The camp took place at the Matthews SportsPlex outside of Charlotte.

You can access our interviews and ISO videos shot at the camop by our Jacob Turner right here on our site or YouTube channel.





Interviews:

Travis Shaw

Jalon Walker

Eli Hall





ISO Videos

RaRa Dillworth

Travis Shaw





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



