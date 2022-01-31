THI Podcast: Discussing UNC’s 2022 Football Schedule

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 2022 football schedule that was released Monday night.

The Tar Heels play six games at Kenan Stadium and six games on the road. Nine of their games will be in the state of North Carolina with the other three in Virginia, Georgia, and Florida.

Interestingly, after opening at home Aug. 27, UNC plays just three games at Kenan Stadium over the next 82 days, and between hosting Virginia Tech on Oct. 1 and Georgia Tech on Nov. 19, a span of 49 days, the Tar Heels have just one home game.

UNC finished the 2021 campaign 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the ACC. The Tar Heels lost to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

