THI Podcast: Discussing UNC's Big Week Ahead On The Road

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to North Carolina’s big week that starts with a road game at ACC leader Miami and ends with a game at the league’s biggest surprise team Wake Forest.

The Tar Heels are in Coral Gables, FL, on Tuesday to take on a Hurricanes team that had won nine consecutive games, including at Duke, before falling last week at Florida State. Then on Saturday, Carolina visits the Demon Deacons to take on a surging Wake team that is coming off a win at Virginia.

Jacob & AJ also dive into why Armando Bacot is playing so well, areas the Tar Heels have grown in recent weeks, and how they’ve picked it up some on defense. Also, they discuss the coming matchups for this week and what Hubert Davis’ team must do to earn a pair of victories.

UNC is 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the ACC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.