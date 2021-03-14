TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing UNC's NCAA Seed, Wisconsin & Bracket

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss where North Carolina is seeded and the Tar Heels’ bracket for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

UNC received the No. 8 seed in the South Region and will face No. 9 seed Wisconsin on Friday. As of this recording, the time and location has not been determined.

The Badgers are 17-12 overall and went 10-10 in the Big Ten. The Tar Heels are 18-10 overall and went 10-6 in the ACC.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



