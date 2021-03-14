 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing UNC's NCAA Seed, Wisconsin & Bracket
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-14 22:06:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

THI Podcast: Discussing UNC's NCAA Seed, Wisconsin & Bracket

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss where North Carolina is seeded and the Tar Heels’ bracket for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

UNC received the No. 8 seed in the South Region and will face No. 9 seed Wisconsin on Friday. As of this recording, the time and location has not been determined.

The Badgers are 17-12 overall and went 10-10 in the Big Ten. The Tar Heels are 18-10 overall and went 10-6 in the ACC.


*Video edits by Jacob Turner.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}