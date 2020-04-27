THI publisher Andrew Jones and director of basketball recruiting Clint Jackson discuss class of 2020 wing Kerwin Walton’s announcement he will play at North Carolina.

Walton, 4-star shooting guard who attends Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, MN, chose the Tar Heels over Georgetown, Arizona, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and Creighton.

At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, Walton is rated the No. 87 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2020 and is No. 21 at his position.

Walton tells THI among the reasons he chose UNC are he wants to win a championship, knows Roy Williams and his staff can develop his game and because he loves the idea of being a part of what is the No. 3 class in the nation, though it could move up with Walton’s commitment.