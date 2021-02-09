TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing What's Next For Carolina

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the fallout from North Carolina’s scheduled game Monday versus Miami being postponed, why it was shelved, and what it means for the Tar Heels moving forward.

UNC released statements from the players as well as head coach Roy Williams on Tuesday afternoon, acknowledging wrongdoing by the players going to a part Saturday night and not wearing masks, and also that it is being dealt with accordingly.

The Tar Heels are preparing to play their scheduled game at Virginia on Saturday, so as of this time, there is no interruption in the schedule planned.

UNC is 12-6 overall and 7-4 in the ACC. It has played 18 games, only six at the Smith Center. Two ACC home games have been postponed and not yet made up.