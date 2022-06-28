THI Podcast: Discussing Zach Tobe's Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2023 defensive back Zach Tobe’s commitment to play football at North Carolina, which he announced Tuesday afternoon.

Tobe, who attends Ocoee (FL) High School, took an official visit to UNC this past weekend, and decided during the trip that is where he wants to go to school and play football for the Tar Heels. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Tobe chose UNC over Central Florida, Boston College, and Illinois.

Among his other offers are from Iowa, Tennessee, Arkansas, West Virginia, and Yale.

He is the eighth member of UNC’s class of 2023 to commit.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

