THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss class of 2023 forward Zayden High’s decision to commit to North Carolina.

High became a target of the Tar Heels last spring, and the recruitment intensified in the middle of the summer. He took an official visit to Chapel Hill two weeks ago, and by all accounts, the trip went exceptionally well.

So well, that High canceled a planned trip to Arkansas, as he knew when he left Carolina that it was where he wants to attend college and play basketball. In addition to the Razorbacks, High chose UNC over Michigan, Texas, and Villanova.

High is the second member of UNC’s class of 2023 joining Simeon Wilcher.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

