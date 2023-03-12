THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina not being in the NCAA Tournament and declining to participate in the NIT, thus ending its season Sunday night.

The Tar Heels, who finished 20-13 overall and were 11-9 in the ACC, were the third team on the outside of the NCAAs behind Oklahoma State and Rutgers. UNC lost to Virginia on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

UNC also decided to not play in the NIT, something the players gave no indication they were in favor of when asked about it following the loss to UVA. So, UNC’s season ended Sunday night.

Brandon and AJ discuss all of that, why it makes sense to not play in the NIT, and about Hubert Davis and his program now beginning the process of moving forward.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************



