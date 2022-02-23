THI Podcast: Diving Into Many Topics About Carolina Basketball

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst, longtime college, AAU, and high school coach David Sisk discuss the ups and downs of North Carolina’s basketball team over the last couple of weeks.

AJ and David hit on the play of Caleb Love, Armando Bacot and the need for UNC to get him more shots, Brady Manek’s play since Dawson Garcia left, some of the battles the Tar Heels have recently won, the head-scratching Pitt game, getting something from the bench, and how the Heels are trending.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

