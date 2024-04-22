CHAPEL HILL – The biggest story by far during North Carolina’s spring football practices was the competition between Conner Harrell and Max Johnson for QB1.

Having seen them three times in person this spring, including the spring game Saturday at Kenan Stadium, THI’s Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss the battle, what each players does well and struggles with, and where it may stand with May and the summer months looming.

And, is it possible UNC’s eventually starting QB isn’t even on campus yet?

They hit on all of that in this show.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



