THI Podcast: Duke-UNC Preview

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina as it prepares to take on Duke on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

What have the Tar Heels done this week fixing some issues, what must they do to defeat the Blue Devils, and where is the team right now sitting at 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the ACC?

Duke enters at 3-1 and on a three-game win streak, the last two over teams from Power 5 conferences.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

