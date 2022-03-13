THI Podcast: Early Takes On UNC's NCAA Matchup & Bracket

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s No. 9 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, the Tar Heels’ first-round opponent Marquette, the rest of that part of the bracket, and much more.

UNC and the Golden Eagles will tip Thursday afternoon at 4:30 PM from Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, TX. The winner likely will face defending national champion and No. 1 seed Baylor on Saturday.

Also in the region are bluebloods Indiana, UCLA, and Kentucky, plus ACC and Big Ten tournament champions Virginia Tech and Iowa, respectively. In fact the Hokies and Hawkeyes will play each other in the first round.

UNC (24-9) is an eight seed for the fifth time in program history. That is the lowest seed it has ever received.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

