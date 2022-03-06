THI Podcast: Enhance UNC NIL Revenue By Joining Tar Heel FanBox

THI Publisher Andrew Jones is joined by Terry Comer, Founder of NIL FanBox, to discuss his has created a pathway that allows UNC fans to directly affect NIL revenue streams for Tar Heel athletes.

Tar Heel Illustrated is pleased to announce we have partnered with NIL FanBox with a deal for UNC fans that sign up and use the Promo Code: HEELS22 get a 10-percent off their annual membership. A membership gets them an annual Tar Heel FanBox with authenticated signed memorabilia by Carolina athletes, as well as opportunities for specified memorabilia and that from some legendary Tar Heels.

All memorabilia offered by Tar Heel FanBox is authentic, has cleared compliance at UNC, and is licensed in part by the University through Brandr.

This is authentic Carolina gear and memorabilia for just $9.95 a month for a one-year membership.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.