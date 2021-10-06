THI Podcast: Fans, Vibes & UNC Football

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the mood around North Carolina’s football program right now with respect to the fans, their expectations, feeling a bit let down, and how they as media covering the program process everything.

AJ & Jacob have heard from a great deal of UNC fans since the loss to Virginia Tech, and more after the loss at Georgia Tech, and they have some interesting observations about why so many fans have reacted as they have.

In addition, AJ & Jacob offer their takes, draw a correlation to how Tar Heels fans respond to basketball losses versus football defeats, and why it’s important for fans to see the bigger picture to help them through this period as the team still tries finding its identity.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

