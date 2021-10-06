THI Podcast: FSU-UNC Preview

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s upcoming game Saturday at home versus Florida State.

Jacob & AJ hit on what the Tar Heels need to do in order to earn a victory, what parts of the team must either connect its performance from the win over Duke or improve, and where the Heels are at this stage of the season.

The Seminoles enter with a 1-4 overall record, including 1-2 in the ACC, while UNC is 3-2 and 2-2.

The game kicks off at 3:30 PM and will air on ESPN.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

