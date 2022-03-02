THI Podcast: Fun & Interesting Discussion About All Things Duke & UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones welcomes veteran sportswriter Brett Friedlander to discuss their many years covering both North Carolina and Duke, who square off Saturday night in Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

This is AJ’s eighth year exclusively covering UNC, but he spent the first 18 years of his career covering the in-state ACC schools as well a long stint covering the entire conference. His main focus for a 13-year stretch included Duke and UNC at the same time, as he has covered around 350 Duke games involving Coach K, and more than 600 Carolina games.

Friedlander has spent four decades in the profession and has covered every major sports championship, including 12 Final Fours. He has covered the ACC in come capacity for 40 years, including countless UNC and Duke games.

Both share their thoughts here about the interesting similarities between Duke and UNC, but also some of the clear differences. They tell some stories, share insight few have given their experiences, and laugh a lot along the way.

Oh, and they also talk about Saturday’s game between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils.

Friedlander covers the ACC and other statewide sports for The North State Journal. You can follow him on Twitter @BFriedACC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

