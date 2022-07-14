THI Podcast: G.G. Jackson's Decommitment, The Path, & Next For UNC

**************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss G.G. Jackson’s decision decommit from North Carolina, which he finally formally made public Thursday night.

AJ & David get into Jackson’s path to UNC, how reclassifying and going to a different school was in play when he originally committed in late April, then how the next few months played out leading to Jackson’s decision.

What role did UNC have in this? Was it just a matter of UNC not having any room? Also, what does this now mean for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, especially given how some other 2023 prospects jumped back into the picture this week.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.