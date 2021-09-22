THI Podcast: George Pettaway Commits To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star class of 2022 running back George Pettaway’s commitment to North Carolina, the kind of player UNC is getting, how he fits in with the program, current class, and more.

Pettaway is the No. 101 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including No. 5 at his position. He is the No. 4 overall prosect in the state of Virginia, which is loaded with seniors. Pettaway’s numerical rating is 5.9, which will help UNC’s per-player average.

Pettaway, who is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, is the 14th member of UNC’s class of 2022, and he is the fifth player from Virginia in the class as well.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

