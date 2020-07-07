TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Getting Defensive With The Class Of 2021

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss the strength in North Carolina’s class of 2021 on the defensive side of the ball.

UNC currently has 17 commitments in the class, one of which is a 5-star prospect and 10 are 4-stars. Seven of those 11 players are defensive players. And considering Mack Brown’s best UNC teams (1996 & 1997) during his first stint were also outstanding and supremely athletic on defense, it’s no secret the mission is the same this time around.

So check out what AJ and Deana have to say about where this class is on the defensive side of the ball.