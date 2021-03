THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss how North Carolina’s five signed members of its class of 2021 are doing with their teams currently player spring football seasons.

AJ and Deana discuss Bryson Nesbit, Kamarro Edmonds, Trevion Stevenson, Gabe Stephens, and Tymir Brown. There’s a lot going on with these players, each of whom will enroll at UNC in the summer.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.