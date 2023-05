North Carolina’s football program welcomed ten early enrollees in January from the class of 2023. So now that spring practice and many of the offseason workouts have taken place, THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the new Tar Heels and how they did this spring.

UNC concluded spring practice April 15.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

***************************************************************************************