THI Podcast: How Did UNC Become A Final Four Team?

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and THI analyst, long time college, AAU, and high school coach David Sisk discuss North Carolina’s growth into a Final Four team over the last couple of months.

AJ and David hit on some of the key pieces to UNC’s development, important games, sequences, and moments, and overall just how it happened. This is a fantastic conversation that really brings the Tar Heels’ improvement to this point.



UNC fances Duke on Saturday in the national semifinals in New Orleans.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

