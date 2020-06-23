TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: How Did UNC's Commits Play In Rock Hill?

{{ timeAgo('2020-06-23 13:30:13 -0500') }}
football
THI Podcast: How Did UNC's Commits Play In Rock Hill?
Andrew Jones
TarHeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 25 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
ROCK HILL, SC – THI was on hand for this past weekend’s Blazin’ 7-On-7 Tournament in which five North Carolina commits for the class of 2021 participated.
Our Director of Football Recruiting Deana King was at both sessions of the tournament and shares here observations here with THI publisher Andrew Jones.
The five UNC commits at the event were:
Drake Maye
Gavin Blackwell
Dontavius Nash
J.J. Jones
Ra Ra Dillworth
*Video edits by Jacob Turner