TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: How Did UNC's Commits Play In Rock Hill?

ROCK HILL, SC – THI was on hand for this past weekend’s Blazin’ 7-On-7 Tournament in which five North Carolina commits for the class of 2021 participated.

Our Director of Football Recruiting Deana King was at both sessions of the tournament and shares here observations here with THI publisher Andrew Jones.

The five UNC commits at the event were:





Drake Maye

Gavin Blackwell

Dontavius Nash

J.J. Jones

Ra Ra Dillworth









*Video edits by Jacob Turner