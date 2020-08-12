TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: How Does Skyy Clark Staying 2022 Affect UNC?

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and chief basketball recruiting analyst David Sisk discuss 5-star PG Skyy Clark’s decision to remain in the 2022 class, how it affects North Carolina's chances at landing him, his game, how he’d fit in UNC's style, and some of his character traits.

Clark is 6-foot-2 and hails from Nashville, TN, though he just moved there not too long ago. UNC offered Clark on July 1. He recently released his final eight schools, which includes UNC, Kentucky, UCLA, Michigan, Memphis, USC, Oregon and Tennessee State.

Here is an interview David did with Clark just a few days ago.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner