THI Podcast: How Is UNC Looking One Week Into Fall Camp?

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the first week of fall camp for North Carolina, what they’ve observed and learned after from being at a practice and having interviews with Mack Brown, Jay Bateman, Phil Longo, and 13 players.

Thoughts on the growing and improving defensive line, the overall depth on defense, offensive firepower, Josh Downs, the running back room, and if this team looks like it could be in the top-10 all season.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.