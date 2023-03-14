THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the last few wild days around North Carolina Basketball that includes multiple storylines.

Among them, Jacob & AJ hit on the fan fallout from the Tar Heels not making the NCAA Tournament and declining to play in the NIT, the treatment of Caleb Love on social media, some early transfer news, and what may still happen.

THI will roll out a series of topic-specific podcasts over the next couple of weeks, but in this one we hit on multiple storylines that somewhat tie together.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

