The regular season for North Carolina is complete, as the Tar Heels finished 8-4 overall, 4-4 in the ACC, and in seventh place.

This, of course, after starting the campaign 6-0 and ranked No. 10 in the nation. Since then, things went off the rails for Mack Brown’s team, which will learn what bowl it’s headed to and who it will play when the postseason is announced Sunday.

So, with having a little bit of time for the 39-20 loss at NC State last Saturday night to marinate, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the way UNC’s season derailed.

What was the trigger? Why did it happen? What does this mean about the program? And what might be the fall out?

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.




