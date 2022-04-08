THI Podcast: In-Depth On Hubert Davis' Year & UNC's Future

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and analyst David Sisk discuss the job North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis did this season, how he got the team playing its best basketball at the right time of the year, and other elements of his approach, and how it can help him moving forward.

What do recruits’ parents think of Davis? How does adding the coaching box to the massive checklist so many of the like help project what Davis might do moving forward? And is Davis the new It Coach in college basketball, and is UNC the New It Team?

AJ and David, who is a longtime college, AAU, and high school coach, have an interesting, fascinating, and entertaining conversation about Hubert Davis’ first year at UNC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



