THI Podcast: In-Depth On UNC Football's Latest Junior Day Visits

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss North Carolina’s most recent Junior Day for recruiting hitting on some major UNC targets that were on hand, how things are going with their relationships with the Tar Heels, and more.

AJ & Deana zeroed in on about several class of 2023 targets, a few from the class of 2024, and a trio from Grimsley High School in Greensboro.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

