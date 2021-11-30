THI Podcast: In-Depth On UNC's 2021 Football Season

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 6-6 (3-5 ACC) football season, what went wrong, what went right, and where the program stands as it awaits its bowl destination.

Jacob & AJ hit on how the Tar Heels did not come close to living up to expectations this season, the issues on defense, special teams, pass protection, and how the fan base is as angry as ever.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

