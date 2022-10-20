**************************************************************************************

THI Staff Writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s success through the first seven games converting on fourth down and scoring touchdowns when the Tar Heels get into the red zone.

UNC has made good on 12 of 16 fourth downs, and the Heels have scored 28 times in 30 redzone appearances, crossing the goal line 24 times.

Carolina is in the midst of an open week and next takes the field October 29 versus Pittsburgh at Kenan Stadium. The No. 22 Tar Heels are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. They are also 4-0 on the road.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

