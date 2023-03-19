THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones continue looking at North Carolina’s basketball season that concluded with the Tar Heels going 20-13 and missing the NCAA Tournament.

In this podcast, Jacob & AJ discuss UNC Coach Hubert Davis’ use of the bench, six reserve Tar Heels, their playing time, numbers, the kinds of seasons they had, and for most of them, the inconsistency of their court time.

