THI Podcast: In-Depth on UNC’s Current Roster, Replacing Manek & More

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and analyst David Sisk discuss the recent events with North Carolina’s basketball program as all four starters that could return have announced they will be back next season to play for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.

Caleb Love made his intentions public Sunday, a day after RJ Davis released a video saying he will also return. A week earlier, Armando Bacot and Leaky Black announced they will be back for the 2022-23 season.

UNC went 29-10 this past season and lost in the national championship game to Kansas by three points. The only starter not returning is Brady Manek, who exhausted his eligibility.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.