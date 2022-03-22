THI Podcast: In-Depth On UNC's NCAAT Run & How It's Happened

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and analyst David Sisk go in-depth about how North Carolina got to the point where it is in the Sweet 16 and playing as well as any team in the NCAA Tournament.

They discuss the process in getting here, how Brady Manek has gotten better and better, Hubert Davis’ offensive coaching, but how he communicates to his team, how winning close games in February helped set up this run, the Baylor game and all of its storylines, and they look ahead. Can the Tar Heels get to the Final Four?

AJ and David discuss all of that and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

