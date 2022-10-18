**************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and analyst David Sisk discuss the news this week that North Carolina is the No. 1 team in the nation in the preseason AP poll for a record 10th time, and that the Tar Heels are picked to win the ACC while Armando Bacot is the projected Player of the Year.

AJ & David also talk about the historic relevance of the top ranking, previous UNC teams that started out No. 1, and they look at the ACC race, and also discuss Caleb Love joining Bacot on the first team and RJ Davis on the second team.

The Tar Heels are coming off a season in which they finished with a 29-10 record and fell to Kansas in the national championship game by three points.

