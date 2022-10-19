**************************************************************************************

With North Carolina in its second open week of the season, THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the Tar Heels’ offense through the first seven games of the season.

Brandon & AJ dive into the many things working well, including the great season Drake Maye is having, why the Heels have done well using the middle of the field, and also some of the concerns, such as the conventional ground game and possibly pass protection.

UNC is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. It is 4-0 on the road and ranked No. 22 in the nation this week.

