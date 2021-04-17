TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Insight From Saturday's Scrimmage

* PREMIUM ACCESS FREE TRIAL - Don't pay until 08.01.21 ! (Promo Code: NCFree) *

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones were two of five THI staffers at North Carolina’s football practice and scrimmage Saturday morning, and here Jacob and AJ offer their takes on some things that stood out to them.

The Tar Heels did drills for about a half hour before scrimmaging for about an hour and 15 minutes. This was UNC’s 11th practice of the spring and THI was also at the third and eighth practices, the latter also being a scrimmage. So, Jacob and AJ have now been at three practices.

Spring practice concludes next week following the spring game on April 24.



