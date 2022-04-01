THI Podcast: Insights From UNC's Final Four Friday

NEW ORLEANS – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss what AJ saw, heard, and learned during Final Four Friday at the Superdome.

Friday was filled with extensive interview access to North Carolina’s players, its open practice, and much more. AJ spoke with a lot of people throughout the day and came away with some interesting observations he and Jacob discussed.

UNC faces Duke on Saturday in the national semifinals right here in the Superdome.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************