THI Podcast: Insights From UNC's National Title Game Media Day

NEW ORLEANS – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss national championship media day Sunday from the Superdome, where North Carolina and Kansas will face each other Monday night in the national title game.

AJ was on hand for the Tar Heels’ press conference and player breakout rooms, talked with quite a bit of media that covers Kansas, and soaked in the vibe from the Jayhawks and Tar Heels.

More good stuff from our continued coverage in the Big Easy.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.