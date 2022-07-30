THI Podcast: Jacob & AJ On The First Two Days Of Fall Camp

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones were at North Carolina’s second practice of fall camp Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium, as well as post-practice interviews with players, and afterward discussed what they saw on the day.

In addition, AJ was at Friday’s first practice, which was open to the media but closed to the public, so he hits on both days of camp, as they discuss what has jumped out to them so far, the QB battle, three impressive true freshmen, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

********************************************************************************

Hey UNC fans, join Tar Heel Illustrated right now for FREE through August!

Promo Code: KICKOFF2022

********************************************************************************