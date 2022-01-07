THI Podcast: Jay Bateman, Jovan Dewitt Out At UNC

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina parting ways with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, why the move was made, and how things played out over the last month leading to this taking place.

In addition, they hit some on special teams and outside linebacker coach Jovan Dewitt also being let go, which the program announced Friday morning.

UNC’s defense in three years under Bateman got progressively worse, culminating with a poor performance in the loss to South Carolina last week in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************