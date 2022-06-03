THI Podcast: June A Busy & Important Month For Recruiting

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss the important month of June for North Carolina, beginning with this weekend’s official visits.

Camp season also commences this weekend, so with that and around 30 official visits taking place before July hits, the Tar Heels have a chance at landing a decent number of prospects from the class of 2023.

AJ & Deana dive into all of that, the balancing act of hosting camps and OVs, Deana highlights some visits to closely keep an eye on, and she gives a number of how many commitments the program should get this month.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

