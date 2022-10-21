**************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and basketball analyst David Sisk begin their preview of North Carolina’s basketball season by discussing graduate wing Leaky Black.

AJ & David focus on the many attributes Black brings to the court, including as a lock-down defender, leader, mature presence, and that he can delve into a variety of statistical areas.

In addition, they discuss the importance of a championship contender having a player like Black on the floor, and that he could end up playing more than 4,000 minutes in a UNC uniform.

Top-ranked UNC begins its season November 7 at home versus UNC-Wilmington.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

