THI Podcast: Looking Ahead At UNC Versus State & Syracuse

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to North Carolina’s next two basketball games, as the Tar Heels travel to NC State on Saturday afternoon and are right back in action Monday night when Syracuse visits the Smith Center.

UNC is 20-8 overall and 12-5 in the ACC, and has no room for error with respect to their quest to make the NCAA Tournament. But the Heels must first deal with a hornet’s nest in Raleigh and a Wolfpack team capable of shooting the ball well. State is 11-17 overall and 4-13 in the ACC, plus the Pack has lost 15 of its last 19 games.

Syracuse is 15-13 overall and 9-8 in the ACC, but before the Orange head to Chapel Hill, Duke will be in the Carrier Dome this weekend. Syracuse has won six of its last eight games.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

