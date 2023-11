************************************************

Hate your job? Hate your boss? Want unlimited PTO? Want to take control of your career? Career change or side hustle? Andy Luedecke can help!

************************************************

As we conclude the Jae'Lyn Withers portion of our Looking Ahead series to North Carolina’s basketball season, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss aspects of Withers' game and how he might fit in with the Tar Heels.

They hit on his strengths, how he will mesh on and off the court, and how he might be a slightly different player than what people saw when he was at Louisville.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

************************************************

Hate your job? Hate your boss? Want unlimited PTO? Want to take control of your career? Career change or side hustle? Andy Luedecke can help!

************************************************