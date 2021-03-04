TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Looking Ahead To Saturday's Duke-UNC Game

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s home game Saturday versus Duke, why the game is so important to the Tar Heels, what they must do to win, and much more.

UNC is coming off a 72-70 loss at Syracuse on Monday night while Duke has dropped consecutive overtime games, including at Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

The Tar Heels are 15-9 overall and 9-6 in the ACC while the Blue Devils are 11-10 and 9-8 in the ACC.