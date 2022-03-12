THI Podcast: Looking Ahead To Selection Sunday

**************************************************************************************

***************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to Selection Sunday and where North Carolina might be seeded and what top seed’s region the Tar Heels may end up.

UNC is 24-9 after falling to Virginia Tech on Friday night in the ACC Tournament semifinals. Most projections, and there are more than just what Joe Lunardi puts out, have the Heels between a seven and 10 seed.

The 68-team bracket will be unveiled beginning at 6 PM on Sunday evening.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.